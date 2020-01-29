Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$12.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of CERV stock opened at C$8.65 on Monday. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of C$6.41 and a 52-week high of C$13.80. The stock has a market cap of $137.96 million and a PE ratio of 25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97.

In other news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 6,500 shares of Cervus Equipment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, with a total value of C$50,072.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,639.80.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?