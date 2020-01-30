CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:CEU traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.11. 373,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,372. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.02. The company has a market cap of $556.31 million and a PE ratio of 17.58.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$315.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 28,200 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$63,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,471,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,311,671.50. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,826 over the last quarter.

CEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.53.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

