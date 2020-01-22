CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Trading Down 1.1%

CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54, 12,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 6,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing