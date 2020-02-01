CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

CEVA stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. 99,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,852. The company has a market capitalization of $601.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. CEVA has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CEVA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after buying an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CEVA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CEVA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in CEVA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 204,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in CEVA by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

