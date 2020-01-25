CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

CEVA traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 100,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,886. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $677.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. CEVA has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $33.16.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 976.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CEVA by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CEVA in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?