C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.28

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.28 and traded as low as $51.40. C&F Financial shares last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 1,130 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded C&F Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $177.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing