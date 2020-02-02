CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

NYSE:CF opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

