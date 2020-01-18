CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CF Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $57.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.14. 2,871,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

