CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen upped their price target on CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

CF Industries stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 103.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 27.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

