Cfra Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cfra from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,811.88. The stock has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

