Cfra Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $189.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target upped by Cfra from $165.00 to $189.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.90.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $5.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.28. 681,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.29. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $121.57 and a 1-year high of $174.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PhiloSmith Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading