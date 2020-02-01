Cfra Downgrades Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Sell

Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $156.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Caterpillar stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,784,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

