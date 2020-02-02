Cfra Lowers Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $130.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cfra from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Shares of ADS opened at $102.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve