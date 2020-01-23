Cfra Lowers Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Hold

Cfra downgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Baker Hughes from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.57.

NYSE BKR traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 523,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,207. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,272,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $68,379,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

