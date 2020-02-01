Cfra Lowers Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target to $65.00

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cfra from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

MNRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. Monro has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monro will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $408,475.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Monro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Monro by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

