Cfra Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $207.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Cfra from $205.00 to $207.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $14.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $163.08 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $1,258,332.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,838.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Insiders have sold a total of 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

