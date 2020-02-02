Cfra Trims Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Target Price to $69.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cfra from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

XOM opened at $62.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 179,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection