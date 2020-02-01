Cfra Trims Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Target Price to $82.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its target price cut by Cfra from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kirby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.29.

NYSE KEX traded down $4.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.29. 1,487,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $306,566.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

