CGI (GIB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GIB opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average is $80.27. CGI has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks