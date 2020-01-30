CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given Hold Rating at Pi Financial

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.19% from the company’s previous close.

GIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Desjardins raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of GIB opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. CGI has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CGI by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of CGI by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of CGI by 8.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,619 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

