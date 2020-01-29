CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating at National Bank Financial

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.17. The stock had a trading volume of 57,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,320. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.31. CGI has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in CGI by 182.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in CGI by 30.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CGI by 105.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

