CGI (NYSE:GIB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.92. 473,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,727. CGI has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research firms recently commented on GIB. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio