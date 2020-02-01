CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $117.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GIB. Pi Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.14.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.52. The company had a trading volume of 570,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,324. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 30.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in CGI by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in CGI by 182.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CGI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: What is a back-end load?

