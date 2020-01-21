CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$114.00 price objective on the stock.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.05.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$113.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CGI has a 1 year low of C$84.09 and a 1 year high of C$113.37.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

