CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Cut to C$125.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$114.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$116.50.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$101.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.91. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15. CGI has a 52 week low of C$84.41 and a 52 week high of C$114.06.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

