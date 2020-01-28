CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$120.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target upped by Eight Capital from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$114.25.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$112.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. CGI has a 52 week low of C$84.41 and a 52 week high of C$114.06.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

