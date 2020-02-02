CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

CGX Energy Inc (CVE:OYL)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71, approximately 12,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 76,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The company has a market cap of $193.27 million and a P/E ratio of 19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60.

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CGX Energy Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About CGX Energy (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

