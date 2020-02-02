Challenger (ASX:CGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.15

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$9.15 ($6.49) and last traded at A$8.95 ($6.35), with a volume of 4068571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$8.78 ($6.23).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is A$7.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.13.

About Challenger (ASX:CGF)

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

