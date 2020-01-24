Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.03

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and traded as low as $27.11. Chamberlin shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 4,501 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.34.

Chamberlin Company Profile (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two divisions, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries division offers light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

