Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given a C$3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

CIA stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.09. 267,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.22. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$1.31 and a one year high of C$3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$160.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

