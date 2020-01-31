Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$2.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.22. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$1.31 and a twelve month high of C$3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $918.23 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

