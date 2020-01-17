CHAMPION PAIN C/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CPAI) Stock Price Up 500%

CHAMPION PAIN C/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CPAI) shares rose 500% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 1,130,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7,601% from the average daily volume of 14,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About CHAMPION PAIN C/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CPAI)

Champion Pain Care Corporation operates as a pain management company in the United States. It offers the Champion Pain Care Protocol, a proprietary pain management protocol for the treatment and management of chronic pain. The company's protocol includes various treatment plans comprising physical examination by the attending doctor, blood testing, and urine drug screening; education for patients about the nature of their chronic pain; on-going interaction to support patient adherence to beneficial behavioral changes; relaxation training to reduce the effects or stress and anxiety, which can aggravate pain; amino acids and other dietary supplements to restore and maintain normal brain chemistry; and the reduction of cellular and joint inflammation.

