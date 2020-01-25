Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSBR. Benchmark assumed coverage on Champions Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

CSBR stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 million, a PE ratio of -91.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. Champions Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Champions Oncology will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,082,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

