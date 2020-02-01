Change Financial (ASX:CCA) Trading Down 11.1%

Change Financial Ltd (ASX:CCA)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), approximately 161,885 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.18 ($0.13).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.45.

About Change Financial (ASX:CCA)

Change Financial Limited operates as a US-based fintech solutions and blockchain investment company that provides digital banking services. It operates through three business units: Consumer, Enterprise, and Blockchain. The company offers ChimpChange, a mobile banking platform. It also provides enterprise SaaS solutions; and ivyKoin, a blockchain based cryptocurrency used for business transactions.

