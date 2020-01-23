Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.21

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 67256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,428,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,765,000 after purchasing an additional 365,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 90.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,582,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,105 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,558,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,158 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after buying an additional 1,668,795 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $25,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

