Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 259,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 278,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on CYOU shares. Morgan Stanley raised Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Changyou.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 91.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 24.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,218,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 242,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 204.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYOU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,098. The company has a market capitalization of $554.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. Changyou.Com has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

