Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CYOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of Changyou.Com stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $527.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. Changyou.Com has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Changyou.Com’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Changyou.Com by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 27,833 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Changyou.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Changyou.Com by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 97,069 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Changyou.Com by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 70,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

