Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CYOU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

CYOU stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Changyou.Com has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $568.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Changyou.Com will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYOU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Changyou.Com by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 27,833 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 97,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 55.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 70,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

