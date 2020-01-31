ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Update

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Chairman M Scot Wingo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 577,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,806.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,274 shares of company stock valued at $318,819. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 61,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECOM stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $9.27. 3,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,890. The company has a market cap of $264.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

