ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Separately, First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

ECOM opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.85 million, a PE ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. ChannelAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 537,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,274 shares of company stock valued at $318,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 76.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter worth $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 61,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

