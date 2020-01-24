ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.30

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $9.91. ChannelAdvisor shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 7,717 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECOM. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The firm has a market cap of $275.82 million, a PE ratio of -191.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Chairman M Scot Wingo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 577,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,806.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,274 shares of company stock valued at $318,819. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 316.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $137,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index