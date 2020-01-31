Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.66. Chanticleer shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 173 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BURG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.58.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 115.43% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. Analysts forecast that Chanticleer Holdings will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG)

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc

