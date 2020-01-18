Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.60. Chanticleer shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 38,448 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 115.43% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chanticleer Holdings will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 4.94% of Chanticleer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chanticleer Company Profile (NASDAQ:BURG)

