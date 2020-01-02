Chaos Group Releases V-Ray Next for Revit

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, launches , building scene intelligence, asset management and simple workflows deep into the design process. Architects can now be more creative in their favorite tool, using dozens of new features and improvements to produce photorealistic imagery faster than ever before.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

“We’ve distilled four years of R&D into a tool that will instantly make sense to architects, so they can save more time as they move from concept to construction,” said Ana Lyubenova, product specialist for Revit at Chaos Group. “V-Ray Next is not just the next step in our evolution, it’s helping Revit do things it couldn’t do before.”

A Better Revit

New Asset Editor – Create, edit, save and manage V-Ray materials all in one place. Advanced materials give designers even more control when fine-tuning their designs, simplifying the process of recreating real-world materials with complex surfaces.

– Create, edit, save and manage V-Ray materials all in one place. Advanced materials give designers even more control when fine-tuning their designs, simplifying the process of recreating real-world materials with complex surfaces. Appearance Manager – Basic Revit assets can now be switched to photoreal V-Ray assets at render time to keep BIM models unaffected and clean.

– Basic Revit assets can now be switched to photoreal V-Ray assets at render time to keep BIM models unaffected and clean. Better Entourage – With .vrscene linking, architects can now quickly populate visualizations with high-quality entourage from any V-Ray product, giving designs a more custom look.

– With .vrscene linking, architects can now quickly populate visualizations with high-quality entourage from any V-Ray product, giving designs a more custom look. Randomize Objects – Add variety to plants and trees by randomizing the scale and rotation of V-Ray Proxy and V-Ray Scene instances.

– Add variety to plants and trees by randomizing the scale and rotation of V-Ray Proxy and V-Ray Scene instances. Lighting Analysis – Easily evaluate real-world lux values from daylight and fixtures to determine the true illumination levels of a design.

Smarter, Faster

Speed Boosts – Rendering speeds are now up to 50 percent faster in V-Ray Next. Improvements to GPU rendering offer another 200 percent, further extended through V-Ray’s new Adaptive Dome Light, which can show improvements up to 2x.

– Rendering speeds are now up to 50 percent faster in V-Ray Next. Improvements to GPU rendering offer another 200 percent, further extended through V-Ray’s new Adaptive Dome Light, which can show improvements up to 2x. Auto Exposure & White Balance – The V-Ray Physical Camera can now set the correct camera exposure and white balance automatically, offering picture-perfect renders every time.

– The V-Ray Physical Camera can now set the correct camera exposure and white balance automatically, offering picture-perfect renders every time. Real-Time AI Denoiser – No-input denoising eliminates image noise almost instantly to give an immediate sense of lighting.

– No-input denoising eliminates image noise almost instantly to give an immediate sense of lighting. New Lens Effects – Add an extra touch of photorealism with the fully redesigned camera lens effects. Simulate real-world bloom and glare; add lens dust and scratches; or get feedback in the Aperture Preview for more refined control.

More Efficient

Improved Toolbar – Redesigned icons and features make for a more intuitive user experience.

– Redesigned icons and features make for a more intuitive user experience. Revit Decals – With full support for Revit Decals, users can now easily render paintings, signs, screens and more.

– With full support for Revit Decals, users can now easily render paintings, signs, screens and more. Settings & Work-Sharing – V-Ray settings can now be saved within a Revit project, making it easy to adopt and share the same render settings across teams and projects.

– V-Ray settings can now be saved within a Revit project, making it easy to adopt and share the same render settings across teams and projects. Direct Render Saves – A streamlined workflow now allows for direct saves to a Revit project from the V-Ray Frame Buffer.

– A streamlined workflow now allows for direct saves to a Revit project from the V-Ray Frame Buffer. Background Image – Stunning light setups can now be combined with custom background images through a merged dialog, making it easier to separate out different elements of a lighting simulation.

“V-Ray Next for Revit elevates our design process, helping us achieve professional grade renders straight out of Revit,” said Miguel Colina, Architectural Designer at Robert A.M. Stern Architects. “Thanks to its photorealistic lighting and proxy implementation, we can save time in post-production and focus on our design intent.”

For a full list of new features, please visit: .

Pricing and Availability

V-Ray Next for Revit is available now. A full Workstation license is priced at $750, with upgrades available for $395. V-Ray Next for Revit can also be rented for $350 annually or $60/month. For a free 30-day trial, .

About Chaos Group

Chaos Group is a worldwide leader in computer graphics technology, helping artists and designers create photorealistic imagery and animation for architecture, design, and visual effects. Chaos Group’s award-winning physically-based rendering and simulation software is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. Today, the company‘s research and development in ray-traced rendering, cloud computing and real-time ray tracing is shaping the future of creative storytelling and digital design. Founded in 1997, Chaos Group is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Los Angeles, Prague, Seoul, and Tokyo. For more information, visit: .

Attachment

Colin McLaughlin Liaison colin