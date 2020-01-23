Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production. It focuses on deposits of Stack, Meramec and Osage, Oswego, and Woodford located in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Chaparral Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chaparral Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of CHAP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 4.32. Chaparral Energy has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 86.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chaparral Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

