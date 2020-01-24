Character Group (LON:CCT) Trading Up 1.9%

Character Group plc (LON:CCT)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.28), approximately 19,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 11,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($4.20).

The stock has a market cap of $69.32 million and a PE ratio of 8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 389.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 418.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Character Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

In related news, insider David Harris bought 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £7,496.52 ($9,861.25). Also, insider Joe Kissane bought 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £30,249.80 ($39,791.90).

About Character Group (LON:CCT)

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beados, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Cra-Z-Sand, Disney Frozen, Disney Princess Palace Pets, Doctor Who, Easy Nails and Easy Tat2, Fireman Sam, DC Comics Toys, Minecraft Toys, My Little Pony, Orbeez, Pom Pom WOW!, Postman Pat, Qixels, and Scooby Doo brands.

