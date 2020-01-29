Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Insider Richard King Acquires 176,120 Shares

Character Group plc (LON:CCT) insider Richard King bought 176,120 shares of Character Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £551,255.60 ($725,145.49).

Shares of LON CCT opened at GBX 315 ($4.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 384.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 412.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.80. Character Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 262 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 600 ($7.89).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Character Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beados, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Cra-Z-Sand, Disney Frozen, Disney Princess Palace Pets, Doctor Who, Easy Nails and Easy Tat2, Fireman Sam, DC Comics Toys, Minecraft Toys, My Little Pony, Orbeez, Pom Pom WOW!, Postman Pat, Qixels, and Scooby Doo brands.

