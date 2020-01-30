Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Up 24.2% in January

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. First Analysis decreased their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Shares of CHRA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,574. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.23. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $121.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $64,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 34,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $75,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $353,548 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

