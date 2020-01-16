Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHRA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis cut their price target on Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charah Solutions will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 23,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $64,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 34,773 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $75,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $353,548. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com