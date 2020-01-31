Charles A. Cashman Sells 2,656 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HZO opened at $19.94 on Friday. MarineMax Inc has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,336,000 after acquiring an additional 125,383 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in MarineMax by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 44,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 70,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

